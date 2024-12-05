News & Insights

Stocks

American Airlines Extends Credit Card Partnership with Citigroup

December 05, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An announcement from American Airlines ( (AAL) ) is now available.

American Airlines and Citigroup have announced a decade-long extension of their co-branded credit card partnership, with Citi becoming the exclusive issuer of the AAdvantage® cards in the U.S. starting 2026. This collaboration is projected to increase American’s cash remuneration by 10% annually and boost pre-tax income by $1.5 billion. The partnership aims to enhance loyalty and rewards offerings, benefiting both AAdvantage® and Citi cardmembers, while positioning the card portfolio as a top choice for consumers.

See more data about AAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.