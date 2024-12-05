American Airlines Extends Credit Card Partnership with Citigroup

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

American Airlines and Citigroup have announced a decade-long extension of their co-branded credit card partnership, with Citi becoming the exclusive issuer of the AAdvantage® cards in the U.S. starting 2026. This collaboration is projected to increase American’s cash remuneration by 10% annually and boost pre-tax income by $1.5 billion. The partnership aims to enhance loyalty and rewards offerings, benefiting both AAdvantage® and Citi cardmembers, while positioning the card portfolio as a top choice for consumers.

