American Airlines Extends Change Fee Waiver Offer Until Sep 8

(RTTNews) - American Airlines (AAL) has announced it would extend its change fee waiver offer for customers booking tickets for new travel until September 8.

The change fee offer applies to first, business, Premium Economy or Main Cabin tickets purchased on or before June 30 for future travel, but travelers must pay any difference in price at the time of ticketing of the new fare.

The airline also revealed that all AAdvantage award tickets are included in the offer. Customers are allowed to change their origin and destination cities and travel must be completed by December 31, 2021.

In addition, American currently has a change fee waiver in place for all tickets for travel through September 30.

Last week, while reporting its earnings results, American Airlines noted that May and June revenue trends were encouraging, however, demand has weakened somewhat during July as COVID-19 cases have increased and new travel restrictions have been put into place.

Early this month, American Airlines informed about 25,000 employees, which is about 20% of its total workforce, about possibility of furloughs. The airline has issued WARN notices to 37% or 9,950 of American Airlines' flight attendants, 18% or 2,500 of its pilots, and 22% or 3,200 maintenance workers and 26% or 4,500 fleet service employees.

