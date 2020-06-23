Commodities
AAL

American Airlines expects to raise about $2 bln in upsized stock, notes offering

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects to raise about $2 billion through a stock-and-notes offering in an effort to bolster its balance sheet to better deal with a slowdown in travel due to the COVID-19 crisis.

June 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it expects to raise about $2 billion through a stock-and-notes offering in an effort to bolster its balance sheet to better deal with a slowdown in travel due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at $13.50 per share, representing a 15.6% discount to Friday's close, the last trading day before the company announced its plan to secure $3.5 billion in new financing.

American also said it would offer $1 billion in convertible senior notes with 6.5% coupon rate due 2025 in public offerings.

Shares were down nearly 7% at $13.93 in early trade.

The deal size increased from $1.5 billion in equity and convertible bonds as announced on Sunday. The carrier still plans to offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes and intends to enter into a new $500 million term loan facility due 2024.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Citigroup, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan will be acting as representatives for the underwriters.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

