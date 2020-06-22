American Airlines Expects to Raise $3.5B in New Financing

American Airlines Group Inc AAL revealed plans to raise $3.5 billion in new financing, to strengthen its liquidity position, as it battles the low-demand environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



The carrier will offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes due 2025. It expects to enter into a $500 million term loan facility due 2024. Further, the airline will sell $750 million each in shares and senior convertible notes due 2025.



Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as representatives of the underwriters for the stock and the notes offerings.



Earlier, American Airlines, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), notified that its cash burn rate has decreased significantly, thanks to substantial reduction in costs and recent improvement in demand. From the high of $100 million per day in April, the carrier anticipates the cash burn rate to fall to approximately $40 million per day in June. Savings from cost-cuts, lower capacity and fuel prices have reduced operating and capital expenditures by more than $13.5 billion for 2020. With this and the modestly improving demand, the carrier hopes to reduce cash burn rate to zero by the end of this year. Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), also hopes to reduce its average daily cash outflow to zero by the end of this year.

American Airlines Group Inc. Price

American Airlines Group Inc. price | American Airlines Group Inc. Quote

Key Picks



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG and Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK. While Scorpio Tankers sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Teekay Tankers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current-year earnings has been revised upward in excess of 100% in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teekay Tanker’s current-year earnings has been revised 35.6% upward in the past 60 days.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.