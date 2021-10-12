Commodities
American Airlines expects third-quarter revenue to fall 25%

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

American Airlines Group Inc said on Tuesday it expects third-quarter revenue to fall about 25% from 2019.

The U.S. airline had previously expected third-quarter revenue to be down between 24% and 28%.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

