American Airlines expects third-quarter revenue to fall 25%

Oct 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O said on Tuesday it expects third-quarter revenue to fall about 25% from 2019.

The U.S. airline had previously expected third-quarter revenue to be down between 24% and 28%.

