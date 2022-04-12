Commodities
AAL

American Airlines expects Q1 revenue to be down 16% from pre-pandemic levels

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

American Airlines said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter total revenue to be down about 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels, as airlines struggle to meet rising travel demand with limited staffing.

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter total revenue to be down about 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels, as airlines struggle to meet rising travel demand with limited staffing.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular