American Airlines expects Q1 revenue to be down 16% from pre-pandemic levels

April 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Tuesday it expects first-quarter total revenue to be down about 16% compared to pre-pandemic levels, as airlines struggle to meet rising travel demand with limited staffing.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

