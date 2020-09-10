American Airline's Envoy to close New York City bases, memo shows

Corrects spelling error in 3rd paragraph

CHICAGO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - American Airline's AAL.O wholly-owned regional carrier Envoy is closing its bases at La Guardia and John F. Kennedy airports in New York as it "makes changes to its flying profile in 2021," according to a memo from Envoy to employees seen by Reuters.

Envoy, which helps American feed traffic from smaller cities to larger destinations, confirmed the plan, saying it is in response to changes in customer demand.

The announcement follows news in July that American Airlines was teaming up with JetBlue Airways JBLU.O to boost flying options in New York and Boston.

