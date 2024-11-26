American Airlines downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded American Airlines (AAL) to Neutral from Buy with a $16 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.