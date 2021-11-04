Companies
American Airlines delays vaccine mandate until January next year

Rhea Binoy Reuters
Sanjana Sitara Reuters
David Sheperdson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

American Airlines Group Inc delayed the rollout of a mandate that requires its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until Jan. 4, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a letter to employees on Thursday.

This comes hours after the Biden administration moved forward the vaccination deadline for large U.S. companies from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4.

Separately, Southwest Airlines LUV.N said it was reviewing the revised guidance from the administration.

Biden had in September unveiled plans for the mandate, seeking to increase vaccination rates amid a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and get more people back to work.

