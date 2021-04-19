American Airlines cutting flights to South America because of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - American Airlines Co AAL.O said on Monday it will reduce flights to some destinations in South America because the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced demand.

The U.S. airline said it was suspending service to Manaus, Brazil, from Miami until Nov. 2 and delaying the start of service from New York to Santiago until July 2, instead of the planned May 7 start. It will also reduce the frequency of flights to Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil, and to Lima from some U.S. airports.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

