March 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O said on Wednesday it had reduced its outstanding debt by $2.8 billion after repaying loans under various revolving credit facilities. (https://bit.ly/3cGC0yG)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

