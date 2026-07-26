American Airlines Cut Its Full-Year Guidance. The Stock Rose 6.8% the Next Day.

Key Points

Second-quarter revenue reached a company record of $16.7 billion, up 16.3% year over year.

Aircraft fuel expense rose more than $2.2 billion, an increase of 83.3% from a year earlier.

Management now expects full-year adjusted earnings between a loss of $0.65 per share and a profit of $0.65.

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American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) reported second-quarter results on Thursday and lowered its outlook for the year. Initially, investors were spooked, and the stock fell about 8% to close at $13.56.

Then on Friday they bought it back. Shares rose 6.8% to $14.48, recovering much of the drop in a single session.

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Two days, two opposite verdicts on the same report. What gives?

A record quarter and a worse year

The quarter itself was not bad at all.

Second-quarter revenue came in at $16.7 billion, up 16.3% year over year and the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

American posted net income of $71 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis, net income was $99 million, or $0.15 per share.

Then came the outlook. Management now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share somewhere between a loss of $0.65 and a profit of $0.65. The prior range ran from a loss of $0.40 to a profit of $1.10.

The midpoint of that new range is zero -- and that's for a company generating record revenue.

The cause is not complicated, and management named it. Aircraft fuel expense rose by more than $2.2 billion in the second quarter, an 83.3% increase year over year, lifting the average price American paid to $4.05 per gallon.

For context, $2.2 billion is more than 13% of the quarter's entire revenue, added to the cost side in twelve months. Almost any airline's profit would disappear under a move like that, and arguably American's thin margin makes it the most exposed of the big three.

What Friday's buyers were looking at

So why buy the stock a day later? I think there are several reasons.

First, American guided for third-quarter revenue growth of 16% to 19% year over year -- an acceleration from the 16.3% it just posted. Demand isn't softening. And the company said it offset nearly 50% of the fuel headwind in the second quarter through higher fares, which is a meaningful thing for a business often accused of having no pricing power.

The second is the fuel price itself. Management's third-quarter outlook assumes an average of $3.75 per gallon, down from the $4.05 it paid in the second quarter. That still implies about $1.7 billion of additional fuel cost versus the third quarter of 2025, so the pressure hasn't gone away. But the direction has changed at the margin.

Put those together, and the bull case is straightforward. The revenue engine is running faster than it has in years, and what broke the profit forecast is a commodity price rather than anything American is doing in its own operation -- and commodity prices move in both directions.

Of course, the bear case sits in the same guidance. Third-quarter adjusted earnings are forecast between a loss of $0.70 and a loss of $0.10 per share. That is a loss at every point in the range, during what is normally the industry's strongest stretch of the year. And a third-quarter loss would mean American needs a strong fourth quarter just to reach the middle of its own full-year guidance range.

So would I buy it here? No -- and the reason has less to do with this quarter than with what American is as an investment.

Airline earnings are often a small difference between two enormous numbers, and one of those numbers is a commodity the company cannot control. American's second quarter shows it. Revenue hit an all-time high, and the year's profit forecast straddles zero anyway.

On the surface, the stock looks cheap. Shares trade at $14.48, about 23% below the 52-week high of $18.79 -- at roughly nine times the earnings analysts expect over the coming year. Most screens would call that a value stock.

But a forward price-to-earnings ratio is only as good as its denominator, and this one divides by a figure management itself says could land anywhere between a loss and a profit. A multiple built on a range that wide isn't a margin of safety.

I understand Friday's buyers, though. If jet fuel pricing eases further while revenue holds a mid-teens growth rate, the earnings math flips quickly, and it flips hardest for the carrier with the thinnest margin. But that's largely a bet on an unpredictable commodity, and I'd rather make bets I can actually analyze. Additionally, investors who want exposure to the travel recovery can get it elsewhere -- from businesses whose largest cost isn't set in a commodity market.

I'll watch this one from the sidelines.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.