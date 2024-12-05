American Airlines, Citi extend, expand co-branded card partnership

American Airlines (AAL) and Citi (C) announced the extension of their more than 37-year co-branded partnership for the next decade, taking the relationship to new heights, with Citi becoming the exclusive issuer of the AAdvantage(R) co-branded card portfolio in the U.S. in 2026. Working more closely together, Citi and American can create significant value for both AAdvantage(R) co-branded and Citi-branded cardmembers. Citi reached an agreement to acquire the Barclays American Airlines Co-branded Card portfolio and will begin transitioning cardmembers to the Citi portfolio in 2026

