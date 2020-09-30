Commodities
American Airlines CEO leaves door open to delaying Oct 1 furloughs -CNN

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O Chief Executive Doug Parker said it is possible to postpone thousands of furloughs set for Oct. 1 if there is a clear commitment from Washington on an aid extension on Wednesday.

Speaking on CNN, Parker also said he believes that one more six-month extension of $25 billion in federal payroll support would be enough to get the industry through the coronavirus crisis.

