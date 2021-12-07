Markets
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker To Retire In March; President Robert Isom Named Successor

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), said on Tuesday that Doug Parker will retire as Chief Executive Officer or CEO on March 31, 2022. Robert Isom, who is the President of the Group, will succeed Parker as the new chief executive.

Isom is also scheduled to join the airline's Board of directors on March 31, next year, whereas Parker will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the company said in a statement.

Isom, who was named as president in 2016, brings over three decades of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing, and revenue management.

Sharing his vision, Isom said, "..Today, our more than 130,000 dedicated team members fly more people than any other U.S. airline on the youngest fleet of all the network carriers, and we are positioned to continue to lead the industry as travel rebounds."

