American Airlines Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights Due To Bad Weather And Staffing Shortages

(RTTNews) - American Airlines has canceled more than 1,000 flights since Friday, due to bad weather and staffing shortages. The airline had also delayed about 1,000 flights, according to several reports.

Beginning Friday, the airline reportedly canceled 342 flights. On Saturday, it grounded another 516 flights. It also canceled another 425 flights for Sunday.

According to the reports, American's COO David Seymour said that the problems started with high wind gusts on Thursday that cut capacity at its Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport hub and that crew members ended up out of position for their next flights.

By contrast, Southwest Airlines reportedly canceled 87 of its flights on Saturday, 2% of operations.

