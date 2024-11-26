American Airlines call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in American Airlines (AAL) with 44,883 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 39.61%. Dec-24 15.5 calls and Mar-25 12 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 37,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.09. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
