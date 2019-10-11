Commodities

American Airlines, Brazil's Gol negotiating 'partnership' -newspaper

Contributor
Gram Slattery Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

American Airlines Group Inc and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA are negotiating a "partnership" that could "integrate flights between the two airlines in Latin America," a newspaper reported on Friday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O and Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA are negotiating a "partnership" that could "integrate flights between the two airlines in Latin America," a newspaper reported on Friday.

The report in Brazil's Valor Economico, which cited sources familiar with the matter, said the two companies entered into contact in September, on the same day that Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N bought a stake in Gol competitor Latam Airlines Group SA LTM.SN.

The firms are also talking with other airlines about potential partnerships, the newspaper said, without elaborating. The paper added the structure or content of any potential partnership was unclear.

Gol and American did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

American told Valor that it is "always talking with partners," according to the newspaper. Gol declined to comment to Valor.

In September, Delta announced a surprise deal with Latam to purchase a minority stake in the Chile-based airline for $1.9 billion. Delta subsequently sold its minority stake in Gol, and Latam and American severed a pre-existing alliance.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular