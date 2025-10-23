American Airlines Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the full-year 2025.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.45 to $0.75 per share.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.65 to $0.95 per share, up from the prior forecast between adjusted loss of $0.20 and adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.42 per share for the year.

The company said the guidance is based on its current booked revenue, expectations of future demand trends and fuel price, and excluding the impact of special items

