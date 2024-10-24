American Airlines Boosts FY24 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) reported Thursday a net loss for the third quarter of $149 million or $0.23 per share, sharply narrower than $545 million or $0.83 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.30 per share, compared to $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues for the quarter grew 1.2 percent to $13.65 billion from $13.48 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $13.49 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $0.25 to $0.50 per share, while the Street is looking for $0.29 per share.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings to a range of $1.35 to $1.60 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $0.70 to $1.30 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.22 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.