American Airlines books first adjusted profit since start of pandemic

Aishwarya Nair
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

July 21 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O on Thursday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as a boom in travel demand more than offset higher costs.

The lifting of coronavirus curbs and bottled-up travel demand have sparked the strongest summer for U.S. carriers in three years, putting them on track for a profitable quarter despite a larger fuel bill.

American Airlines reported an adjusted profit of $533 million, or $0.76 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.09 billion, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline's operating revenue rose to about $13.42 billion, from about $7.48 billion a year earlier.

