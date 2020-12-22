Companies
AAL

American Airlines begins return of workers after payroll relief

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

CHICAGO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - American Airlines AAL.O is beginning the phased return of furloughed workers after Congress passed a massive COVID-19 aid package with $15 billion in payroll support for airlines, its executives said in a staff memo on Tuesday.

"While pay and benefits will be restored right away, people will be asked to return to the operation in phases," CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom said in the memo, released by American.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chris Reese)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com;))

