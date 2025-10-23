American Airlines Appoints Nathaniel Pieper As Chief Commercial Officer, Stock Up

Markets
(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), a founding member of theoneworld alliance, Thursday announced the appointment of Nathaniel Pieper as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 3.

Pieper has been serving as CEO of theoneworld alliance. In the new role, he will co-lead the airlines' customer support team, along with David Seymour, COO. Pieper will report to Americans CEO Robert Isom.

Further, the company said Steve Johnson, Vice Chair, will resume his role as Chief Strategy Officer.

