American Airlines Announces Strategic Investment In Universal Hydrogen

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Monday announced a strategic equity investment in Universal Hydrogen Co. The investment will help the development of both hydrogen-electric propulsion technology and the future of hydrogen distribution logistics.

Universal Hydrogen's fuel distribution network uses modular hydrogen capsules, eliminating the need for new fueling infrastructure at airports and speeding up fuel-loading operations.

Universal Hydrogen plans to start hydrogen deliveries for regional aircraft in 2025. The company said green hydrogen is a true zero-carbon fuel and that will put aviation on a path to zero-emission flight and to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets.

Earlier Airbus Ventures, GE Aviation, and Toyota Ventures, major hydrogen producers and aircraft lessors have done strategic investment in Universal Hydrogen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.