American Airlines Announces Changes To Loyalty Program

(RTTNews) - American Airlines announed changes to its loyalty program, AAdvantage, starting March 2023, with new benefits and rewards before and beyond reaching status.

The carrier has introduced Loyalty Point Rewards, which members earn to unlock further benefits and choose rewards to customize their travel experience.

According to the company, members need loyalty points to achieve status and reset each program year. AAdvantage members earn miles and Loyalty Points when they fly, use an AAdvantage credit card for purchases or engage with more than 1,000 AAdvantage partners. Members can then redeem those miles to elevate their travels and reach status and rewards through Loyalty Points.

Starting in March, AAdvantage members will need to earn 40,000 loyalty points to earn Gold status, which reportedly is available for 30,000 points at present.

With the changes, members will unlock their first Loyalty Point Reward, formerly known as Loyalty Choice Rewards, after earning only 15,000 Loyalty Points and before reaching AAdvantage Gold status. These members will receive the benefit of Group 5 boarding for the membership year and the choice between two Loyalty Point Rewards, such as priority check-in, security and Group 4 boarding for one trip; and five preferred seat coupons.

American said it is removing the previous 75,000 limit on miles that a member could earn on a single ticket. Members earn miles for flights based on the ticket price and AAdvantage status.

The company noted that 75,000 loyalty points are required for Platinum status, 125,000 points for Platinum Pro, and 200,000 points for Executive Platinum status.

Also, on American and eligible partner flights, AAdvantage members will earn two miles per dollar spent on Basic Economy fares for all tickets issued on or after January 1, 2023, for travel starting March 1, 2023.

Vasu Raja, American's Chief Commercial Officer, said, "We're creating a more meaningful travel rewards program for our AAdvantage members. Only our members will have access to everything American has to offer. Achieving status will unlock an even wider world of unique experiences with the airline and our partners."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.