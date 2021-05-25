American Airlines (AAL) to Offer Additional Flights to Spain

American Airlines Group AAL plans to increase service to Spain, following the country’s recent announcement to allow fully vaccinated travelers into the nation beginning Jun 7.



The airline currently operates daily flights to Barcelona from Miami, FL and to Madrid from Dallas-Fort Worth. Building on this, the carrier will begin two additional flights to Madrid from Miami and New York’s JFK, effective Jun 17. The services will be operating daily. With leisure travel demand continually improving, the new routes are expected to attract substantial traffic during summer. Travelers will be required to provide proof of vaccination upon arrival in Spain.



Last month, American Airlines announced intentions to boost domestic and international schedules for summer owing to “strong demand.” Back then, the airline stated that it expects summer domestic capacity to be more than 90% of 2019 level and international capacity to be 80% of summer 2019 level. On the domestic front, the carrier plans to widen its connectivity to Orlando, FL, offering customers nonstop services from Birmingham, AL; Dayton, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Louisville, KY, among other places. As for international services, the airline said that it will continue to offer more flights to several destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

