American Airlines (AAL) Stock Surges 9.71% on Rosy Q4 View

Shares of American Airlines AAL gained 9.71% on Jan 12, closing the trading session at $16.83. The uptick was owing to the bullish guidance issued by the management for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. Detailed results will be out on Jan 26, 2023.

American Airlines now anticipates fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share in the $1.12-$1.17 range (prior view: $0.50-$0.70). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at 60 cents per share.

Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated in the range of 10.25%-10.5% (prior view: 5.5-7.5%). Revenues are now expected to register 16-17% growth (prior view: 11-13% growth rate).

Average fuel cost per gallon in fourth-quarter 2022 is expected in the $3.47-$3.52 band (prior view: $3.51-$3.56 band). Fuel gallon consumption is expected to be $979 million (prior view: $990 million).

Fourth quarter total revenue per available seat mile is expected to be up almost 24% versus the fourth quarterof 2019 (prior view: up 18-20%). Consolidated operating costs per available seat mile (CASM: excluding fuel and special items) are expected to be up almost 10% (prior view: up 8-10%).

American Airlines expects system capacity for the December quarter to decline 6.1% (prior view: down 5-7%) from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019.

Driven by the buoyant air-travel demand, shares of American Airlines have gained 18.1% over the past six months, outperforming 17.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank Other Stocks to Consider

American Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL. Teekay Tankers presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while Gol Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AAL has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. AAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.62%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s current-year earnings has improved 19.3% over the past 90 days. Shares of AAL have gained 18.1% over the past six months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 63% over the past six months.

Gol Linhas has an expected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for the current year.

Shares of GOL have gained 13.7% over the past six months.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.