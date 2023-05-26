American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $14.35, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 11.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.65 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $52.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +428% and +7.94%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.72, so we one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

