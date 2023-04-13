American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $12.95, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 6.2% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 101.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.23 billion, up 37.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $53.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +410% and +9.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.53% higher within the past month. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note American Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

