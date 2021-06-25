American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $22.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 8.51% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AAL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.15 billion, up 340.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.74 per share and revenue of $28.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +55.54% and +62.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. AAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

