American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $12.81, moving -1.99% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 16.49% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AAL to post earnings of -$7.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 497.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.34 billion, down 88.77% from the year-ago period.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$15.38 per share and revenue of $20.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -413.88% and -55.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% higher. AAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

