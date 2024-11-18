Is American Airlines (AAL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. American Airlines (AAL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Airlines is one of 135 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL's full-year earnings has moved 53.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAL has moved about 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 3%. This shows that American Airlines is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 164.4%.

For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 93.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Airlines belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.1% this year, meaning that AAL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #201. The industry has moved +19.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to American Airlines and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.