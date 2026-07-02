American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $17.92, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Shares of the world's largest airline have appreciated by 33.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.83%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, down 93.68% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $16.66 billion, indicating a 15.79% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $61.97 billion, which would represent changes of -63.89% and +13.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 281.16% increase. Currently, American Airlines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Airlines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 141.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.65, so one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.