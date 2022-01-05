American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -1.79%: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $18.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.79% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 6.32% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of -$1.59 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.05 billion, up 124.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 860.27% lower. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

