American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, American Airlines (AAL) reached $10.61, with a -0.09% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.12% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.26%.

The world's largest airline's shares have seen an increase of 14.44% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Airlines in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.47 billion, indicating a 0.12% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.97 per share and a revenue of $53.55 billion, signifying shifts of -63.4% and +1.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.53% upward. Right now, American Airlines possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note American Airlines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.01, so one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.94.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.