American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves 0.37%: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $16.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 18.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 92.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.73 billion, up 2.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $52.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +460% and +8.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% higher within the past month. American Airlines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.54.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

