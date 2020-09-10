American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $13.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 3.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AAL is projected to report earnings of -$5.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 498.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.91 billion, down 75.56% from the prior-year quarter.

AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$18.92 per share and revenue of $17.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -486.12% and -60.85%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AAL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AAL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.