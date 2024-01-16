American Airlines (AAL) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

American Airlines (AAL) ended the recent trading session at $13.19, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 7.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of American Airlines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 94.87% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.02 billion, showing a 1.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.64% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, American Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Airlines has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.53 of its industry.

One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.