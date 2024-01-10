American Airlines (AAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

American Airlines (AAL) closed the latest trading day at $14.35, indicating a -0.21% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.75%.

Shares of the world's largest airline have appreciated by 2.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 2.08% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The upcoming earnings release of American Airlines will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 95.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.03 billion, down 1.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% higher. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.34.

One should further note that AAL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.