American Airlines (AAL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

Shares of the world's largest airline have appreciated by 23.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 4.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 102.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.69 billion, reflecting a 15.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $61.96 billion, which would represent changes of -119.44% and +13.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.67% higher. At present, American Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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