American Airlines (AAL) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw American Airlines (AAL) ending at $14.78, denoting a +1.44% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of American Airlines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 640% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.56 billion, reflecting a 3.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $55.11 billion, representing changes of -4.53% and +4.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for American Airlines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.47% lower. At present, American Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, American Airlines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.53, so one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

