American Airlines (AAL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

American Airlines (AAL) reported $13.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +46.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles - Total : 73,285 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 73,006.41 million.

: 73,285 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 73,006.41 million. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total : 13.02 cents versus 13.19 cents estimated by five analysts on average.

: 13.02 cents versus 13.19 cents estimated by five analysts on average. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total : 2.91 $/gal compared to the 2.88 $/gal average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.91 $/gal compared to the 2.88 $/gal average estimate based on five analysts. Total revenue per ASM - Total : 18.4 cents compared to the 18.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts.

: 18.4 cents compared to the 18.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total : 17.4 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.4 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger load factor (percent) - Total : 84% compared to the 85% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 84% compared to the 85% average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM - Total : 16.95 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.05 cents.

: 16.95 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.05 cents. Yield - Total : 20.18 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.27 cents.

: 20.18 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.27 cents. Fuel consumption - Total : 1,102 MGal versus 1,094.99 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,102 MGal versus 1,094.99 MGal estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Passenger : $12.42 billion versus $12.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $12.42 billion versus $12.44 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Revenue- Other : $868 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $880.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $868 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $880.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Revenue- Cargo: $193 million compared to the $208.51 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.8% year over year.

Shares of American Airlines have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

