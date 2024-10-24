American Airlines (AAL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, American Airlines (AAL) reported revenue of $13.65 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +130.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total : 13.39 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.28 cents.

: 13.39 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.28 cents. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total : 17.19 cents versus 17.29 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.19 cents versus 17.29 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger load factor (percent) - Total : 86.6% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 86.6% compared to the 84.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total : 2.5 $/gal compared to the 2.64 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.5 $/gal compared to the 2.64 $/gal average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue- Domestic : $8.68 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $8.68 billion versus $8.66 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Passenger revenue- Latin America : $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $1.43 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Passenger revenue- Total International : $3.84 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

: $3.84 billion compared to the $3.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Passenger revenue- Pacific : $299 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.

: $299 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Passenger revenue- Atlantic : $2.11 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $2.11 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenue- Passenger : $12.52 billion versus $12.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $12.52 billion versus $12.38 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Revenue- Other : $922 million compared to the $925.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $922 million compared to the $925.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Revenue- Cargo: $202 million compared to the $186.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

Shares of American Airlines have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.