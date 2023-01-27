American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American Airlines (AAL) reported $13.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.9%. EPS of $1.17 for the same period compares to -$1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating cost per ASM (excluding special items and fuel)-Total Mainline & Regional : 12.7 cents versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.59 cents.

: 12.7 cents versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 12.59 cents. Operating cost per ASM excluding special items : 17.89 cents compared to the 17.93 cents average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 17.89 cents compared to the 17.93 cents average estimate based on eight analysts. Passenger load factor (percent)-Total : 83.9% compared to the 84.38% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 83.9% compared to the 84.38% average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles -Total : 65962 million compared to the 66196.08 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 65962 million compared to the 66196.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM -Total : 18.39 cents versus 17.36 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18.39 cents versus 17.36 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes -Total : 3.5 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.55 $/gal.

: 3.5 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.55 $/gal. Total revenue per ASM -Total : 15.15 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.23 cents.

: 15.15 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.23 cents. Revenue passenger miles -Total : 55320 million compared to the 55601.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 55320 million compared to the 55601.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Yield -Total : 21.93 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.56 cents.

: 21.93 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.56 cents. Revenue-Passenger : $12.13 billion versus $11.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $12.13 billion versus $11.62 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue-Other : $795 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $849.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

: $795 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $849.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%. Revenues-Cargo: $263 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $315.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.9%.

View all Key Company Metrics for American Airlines here>>>



Shares of American Airlines have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.