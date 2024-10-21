American Airlines (AAL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Airlines (AAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 65.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.49 billion, increasing 0.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 43.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Airlines metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Passenger' will reach $12.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $925.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Cargo' reaching $186.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger revenue- Domestic' will reach $8.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger revenue- Latin America' will likely reach $1.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue- Total International' stands at $3.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue- Pacific' should arrive at $292.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' of 13.28 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.02 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' to come in at 17.29 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.4 cents.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' at 84.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' will reach 16.39 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.95 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' to reach 17.87 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.4 cents in the same quarter last year.



Shares of American Airlines have experienced a change of +18.9% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

