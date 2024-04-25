American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, American Airlines (AAL) reported revenue of $12.57 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.34, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total : 17.72 cents versus 17.78 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.72 cents versus 17.78 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total : 13.49 cents versus 13.52 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 13.49 cents versus 13.52 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles - Total : 70,516 million versus 69,868.31 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 70,516 million versus 69,868.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger load factor (percent) - Total : 81.5% versus 82% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 81.5% versus 82% estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM - Total : 16.25 cents versus 16.44 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.25 cents versus 16.44 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenue per ASM - Total : 17.83 cents versus 17.97 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 17.83 cents versus 17.97 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total : 2.86 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.84 $/gal.

: 2.86 $/gal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.84 $/gal. Fuel consumption - Total : 1,042 MGal versus 1,052.37 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,042 MGal versus 1,052.37 MGal estimated by three analysts on average. Yield - Total : 19.94 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19.85 cents.

: 19.94 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 19.85 cents. Revenue- Passenger : $11.46 billion compared to the $11.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $11.46 billion compared to the $11.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Revenue- Other : $925 million versus $890.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $925 million versus $890.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenue- Cargo: $187 million versus $197.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.

Shares of American Airlines have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.