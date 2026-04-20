American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from American Airlines (AAL) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.45 per share, indicating an increase of 23.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $13.81 billion, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 124.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain American Airlines metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Passenger' will reach $12.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cargo' should come in at $202.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' of N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' stands at 82.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 80.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' to reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Available seat miles - Total' should arrive at 72.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Yield - Total' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel consumption - Total' will reach 1127 millions of gallons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1042 millions of gallons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue passenger miles - Total' at 60.18 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, American Airlines shares have recorded returns of +22.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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