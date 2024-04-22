American Airlines (AAL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, American Airlines (AAL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share, reflecting a decline of 660% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.59 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Airlines metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger' should arrive at $11.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $890.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cargo' will likely reach $197.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' will reach 13.52 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.18 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' at 17.78 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18.06 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' to reach 82.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total' will reach $2.8 per gallon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.28 $/gal in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' stands at 16.44 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.08 cents.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' reaching 17.97 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.75 cents.

Analysts expect 'Available seat miles - Total' to come in at 69,868.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65,006 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Yield - Total' will reach 19.85 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 21.35 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel consumption - Total' of 1,052.37 MGal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 965 MGal.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Airlines here>>>



American Airlines shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

