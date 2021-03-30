American Airlines (AAL) Provides Optimistic Update on Q1

With air-travel demand picking up the pace in the United States following a decrease in coronavirus cases and the increase in vaccinations, American Airlines’ AAL management provided an improved outlook for the first quarter of 2021.

In a SEC filing, management of this Fort Worth, TX based carrier stated that it now expects system capacity (measured in available seat miles) for the March quarter to decline roughly in the 40-45% band from the levels achieved in first-quarter 2019. Earlier, the expectation was a decline of 45% for capacity from the first-quarter 2019 reading. Management, however, refrained from issuing capacity guidance for the June quarter.

On another positive note, management stated that bookings (with respect to domestic markets and short-haul international flights) recently improved. Notably, bookings were hampered in the early part of the March quarter of 2021 due to the order imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pertaining to the requirement of testing negative for COVID-19 to qualify for an entry into the United States

Reflective of this betterment, the seven-day moving average as of Mar 26 with respect to the net bookings at the currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) American Airlines, was roughly 90% of the level recorded in 2019. Moreover, the reading related to domestic load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) was nearly 80% in the period, further mirroring the recovery in air-travel demand.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Despite limited visibility stemming from forward bookings, management at American Airlines on an optimistic note presently expects the current booking strength to continue through the second-quarter end.

American Airlines apart, the likes of Southwest Airlines LUV, United Airlines UAL and JetBlue Airways JBLU gave encouraging projections for the March quarter owing to the uptick in air-travel demand in the United States.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Get Free Report



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Get Free Report



American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.