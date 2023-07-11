American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $18.80, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had gained 15.92% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 110.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.71 billion, up 2.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $52.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +520% and +8.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.01% higher. American Airlines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Airlines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.97, so we one might conclude that American Airlines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

